WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 51403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

