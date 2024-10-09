Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,379,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 910,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
