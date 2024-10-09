Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,379,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 910,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

