Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 622068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. CIBC lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 41.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

