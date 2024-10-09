Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 26,503 shares.The stock last traded at 15.88 and had previously closed at 16.07.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.86.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.