SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,853,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 950,011 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $57.63.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,887,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

