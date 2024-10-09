Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 261,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 594,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 364,875 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.