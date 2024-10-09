Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 368,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 606,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

OS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

