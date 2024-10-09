Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.69 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12). 736,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 699,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of £38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

