Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,454,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 335,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Abcourt Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
