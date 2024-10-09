CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.49. 478,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 892,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.