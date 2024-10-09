PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.66 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $707.71 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 708,245,273 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 689,924,660.446556. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99960021 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $21,757,632.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

