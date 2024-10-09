Acala Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.15 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $60.76 million and $4.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

