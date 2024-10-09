Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and $1.46 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,918,278 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,881,257 with 502,100,464 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33622168 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $865,844.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

