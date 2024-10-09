ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTV stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.