Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

