ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

