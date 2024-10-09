Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 124,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 53.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $273.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

