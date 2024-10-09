Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $84,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

NYSE LLY opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $868.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

