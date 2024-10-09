Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Raises Dividend to $2.31 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.3086 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.10.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

