ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on October 21st

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4598 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of MVRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 9,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,761. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

