ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 5,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

