Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP opened at $237.56 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

