ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

MLPB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

