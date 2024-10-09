O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 242,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,638,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,994,000 after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.