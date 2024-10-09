ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on October 21st

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMNA traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $50.84.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Company Profile
