Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,190,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.10 and a 200 day moving average of $352.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

