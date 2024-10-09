Park Place Capital Corp Buys 1,333 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

