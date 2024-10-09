Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

