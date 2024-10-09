Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.53. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

