Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.32 and a 200 day moving average of $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

