Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Two High-Yield ETF Cash Machines for Your Retirement Portfolio
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Sleep on Skye Bioscience—This Weight Loss Drug Could Soar
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.