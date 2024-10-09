Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 48.7% in the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

