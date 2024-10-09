Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 754,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 142,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

