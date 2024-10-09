Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 754,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 142,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

