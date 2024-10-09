St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $60,368,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $841.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

