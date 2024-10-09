Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

