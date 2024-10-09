The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $415.29.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

