iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

