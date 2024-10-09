Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $268.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

