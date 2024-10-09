Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

