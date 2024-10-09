Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.75 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.79 and a 12-month high of $118.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

