Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

QUAL opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.