Qubic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Qubic has a total market cap of $194.30 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000185 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,369,737.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

