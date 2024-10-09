Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $783.00 million and approximately $94.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,051,759,630 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,760,304 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,496,016.45 with 4,526,495,999.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17669118 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $80,592,390.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

