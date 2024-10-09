Solayer SOL Price Tops $142.77 on Exchanges (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for approximately $142.77 or 0.00235658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and approximately $293,530.78 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 945,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 943,064.41176645. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 147.24596367 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $273,762.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

