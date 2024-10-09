Lista DAO (LISTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.90 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $65.26 million and $27.90 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,567,406 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,579,965.515814 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.33683666 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,491,604.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars.

