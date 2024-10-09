Threshold (T) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.19 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $227.49 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02379361 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,365,783.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

