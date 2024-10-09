Immutable X Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $783.19 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
