Aion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $841,350.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $841,350.94 and approximately $610.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00070808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,229.60 or 0.39993528 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

