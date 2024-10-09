Metahero Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $658,705.11 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004475 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.